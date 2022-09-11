January 21, 1960-August 25, 2022

Alice Hartson passed away peacefully on August 25th surrounded by those that loved her the most. She was born in Charles City, Iowa to Vernon and Marla Hartson on January 21, 1960. She graduated from Turkey Valley high school in 1978 and went on to pursue cosmetology and dental hygienist degrees. She later worked for the Waterloo public schools until she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2002 where she then resided at Harmony House until her death.

Alice was a social butterfly and enjoyed games, having her make up and nails done, making people laugh and giving hugs whenever she could.

She is survived by her daughters, Marla Hartson and Amber Hartson; grandchildren, Alan Bradshaw and Tanner Fahland; former long term partner, Terry Aschenbrenner (Sharon); siblings, Wesley Hartson and Randi Stough (Steve); many nephews and a niece; and additional close family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Hartson and Marla Dralle; both maternal and paternal grandparents; her sister, Lorrinda; and sister-in-law, Shirl Hartson.

Alice will be cremated and a Celebration Of Life will be held at the Cedar Falls Amvets Sunday September 25th from 1-4pm.

Condolences may be directed to Marla Hartson, 11500 Arbor Lakes Pkwy Unit 3242, Maple Grove, MN 55369.