(1940-2019)
ALLISON — Alice Fay Jacobs, 79, of Allison, died Friday, Nov. 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born April 26, 1940, in Parkersburg, daughter of Jacob and Emma (Hinders) DeGroote. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1958. After graduation, Alice worked for a short time in Plainfield where she candled eggs. On March 18, 1961, Alice married James Jacobs at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple farmed.
Alice was member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Brad (Ann) Jacobs of Urbana, Brian (Susie) Jacobs of Allison; a daughter, Amy (John) Tharp of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Carlynn (Todd) Stachura, Dalton (Hailey) Jacobs, Jamie (Ethan) Landers, Blake Jacobs, Kayla (Cody) Marks, Marcy Jacobs and Courtney Tharp; two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Grayson Landers; a brother-in-law, Frank Vance; and a sister-in-law, Dottye DeGroote.
Preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Emmalee Jacobs; her parents; four brothers, Clarence, Henry, Jake and Walter DeGroote; and six sisters, Ann Bartell, Hilda Sells, Dorothy Jans, Annette Sessler, Darlene Vance and Ruth Busching.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial in Lynnwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
Alice enjoyed raising flowers and she was an excellent cook. Alice loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
