(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Alice F. Ramsey, 92, of Waterloo, died April 12 at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.
She was born Dec. 25, 1926, daughter of Roy and Elva F. Ringler Johnston. She married Calvin “Cal” C. Ramsey on June 1, 1947, in Parsons, Kan.; he died April 17, 2003.
She graduated from Parsons High School in 1944, and received an associate’s degree in commerce from Parsons Junior College in 1946. Alice was a teacher’s associate at Irving Elementary School and later the administrative assistant at the Waterloo Education Association. She was a member of Central Christian Church where she was financial secretary, helped in the office, a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship, past deacon, and taught Sunday School.
Survived by: two sons, David (Keri) Ramsey of Jesup‚ and Daniel (Cynthia) Ramsey of Placitas, N.M.; a former daughter-in-law, Gwen Ramsey of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Ramsey, Katie (Ben) Keister, Alexander (Erica) Ramsey and Benjamin Ramsey; seven great-grandchildren, Connor, Amelia and Charlotte Ramsey, Tristan and Colten Keister, Calvin and Evelyn Ramsey; and three stepgrandchildren, Michael, Brad and Ryan Hall.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Central Christian Church, with inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com
She was a member of Friendship Village Auxiliary and Volunteered with the Resident Council. She enjoyed sewing and making crafts for Friendship Village and her church as well as going to bingo. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and the rest of her family.
