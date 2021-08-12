August 10, 1937-August 9, 2021

Alice Denton was born on August 10, 1937, in Attala County Mississippi and was the daughter of Mose and Addie Viola (Teague) Bentley. Alice was called home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2021 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Alice was deeply loved by many in the community and was affectionately known as “AL Baby.” She moved her family to Waterloo in 1968. She is the proud mother of nine children: six daughters—Martha Lou (deceased), Dorothy Jean (deceased), Viola, SallyAnn, Delois, Linda; and three sons—Jerry, Tony, and Jimmy. She has 51 grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, two daughters, four brothers and eight sisters.

Visitation will occur on Friday, August 13th, from 4pm-6pm at New Hope MBC 710 Broadway St. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, at 11:00 a.m. New Hope MBC also. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo.

Greer’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.