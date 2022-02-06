November 1, 1952- February 1, 2022

Beloved wife and mother Alice Culpepper, age 69, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, passed away on February 1, 2022.

Alice was born November 1, 1952, daughter of Dallas and Marie (Cook) Ford. She was born in Camden, Arkansas and the family moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas during the summer of 1965. Alice was baptized at an early age at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Camden, Arkansas. She was connected with a church throughout her life. Presently, she is a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alice graduated from Dollarway High School in Pine Bluff in 1970. After high school graduation she attended Draughon School of Business and received certification as an Executive Secretary.

Alice moved to Waterloo, Iowa in August of 1976 to work for John Deere Product Engineering Center. Her career with John Deere spanned over 38 years with her retirement in 2015 from the Corporate Information Technology (IT) Department. During her early years at John Deere, Alice went back to college and earned a B.S. degree in Business Management/Human Resources Management and an MBA from Upper Iowa University. Her career with Deere began in Engine Engineering at the Product Engineering Center in Waterloo. There she worked in various secretarial positions before moving to the Supply Management Department at John Deere Engine Works where she worked as a Planner, a Buyer and eventually Supervisor of Indirect Materials and Services. She then transferred to the John Deere Power Systems SAP IT Team in Moline, Illinois and retired as Global Team Lead for Materials SAP for the Corporate IT group.

Alice is survived by her husband Willie Culpepper; three daughters, Falisha Culpepper of Des Moines, Iowa, Chelsea (Stewart) Carter of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Amber (Peter) Ross of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Robert (Selena) and Tiffany Robinson of Burnsville, Minnesota, Ashley Robinson of Atlanta, Georgia, Terra Harrison of Minnesota, Austin Gillis of Rock Island, Illinois, Dallas Carter of Hartford, Connecticut, C. J. Carter of Bettendorf, Iowa, Paige and Faye Ross of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and eleven great-grandchildren, godchildren Kelli Carter of Des Moines, Iowa, Bret (Anastasia) Culpepper of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Brandon Culpepper of Waterloo, Iowa. One Brother, Dallas (Mary) Ford of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, four sisters Gloria Taylor of Tracy, California, Bernice Richard of Waterloo, Iowa, Lillie Beard of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Jonnie (Dwight) Webster of St. Charles, Missouri. Also, to cherish memories of Alice are many, many relatives and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Francella Calvin.

Alice loved life and she loved family and friends. She and Willie loved to travel. They traveled extensively both nationally and internationally with John Deere and for pleasure. She fulfilled many travel sites on her bucket list. She touched every life she came in contact with and will always be remembered for her kindness to others.

Services will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Public Viewing and Visitation: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Funeral Service: 12:00 pm (NOON)

Masks are required.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 535 Warren Drive in Waterloo. Donations to the Alice Culpepper Scholarship Fund – Club Les Dames can be sent to 535 Warren Drive, Waterloo, Iowa 50703 c/o Bernice Richard. Sanders Funeral Home is assisting the family.