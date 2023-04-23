March 15, 1936-April 15, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Alice C. Barber, 87, of La Porte City, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City.

She was born on March 15, 1936, in Boston, MA, daughter of Eugene and Mary Fitton Theriault. Alice married Don Barber in August of 1954; he preceded her in death on January 18, 2001.

Alice and Don owned and operated La Porte City Bakery and Don’s Bakery, both in La Porte City. She was an involved member of Heartland Community Church in La Porte City. Alice enjoyed spending her time helping the elderly and making ceramics.

Alice is survived by one brother, Eugene Theriault of Boston, MA; niece, Deb (Larry) Billings of Clear Lake; nephew, Wayne Smith of Northwood; great-nephew, Blake Billings; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, son, Dale Barber; and one brother, Phillip Theriault.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heartland Community Church, La Porte City with inurnment in West View Cemetery. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

