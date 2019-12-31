Alice A. Rhoades

(1925-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Alice Alma Rhoades, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 29, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 12, 1925, in rural Grundy County, daughter of Earl and Mattie (Jensen) Dietrick. She married Charles William Rhoades, and they later divorced.
Alice graduated from Dike High School and Allen College of Nursing. She was an operating room nurse at Schoitz Hospital and then worked as an occupational nurse at John Deere for many years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, where she volunteered in the kitchen.
Survived by: four sons, Kim (Mary), Dan (Linda) and Mark (Deb) Rhoades, all of Cedar Falls, and Brad Rhoades of Edina, Minn.; a daughter, Ann Jackson of Shoreline, Wash.; 12 grandchildren, Scott (Amy) Rhoades, Nick Rhoades, Stacy Rhoades, Josie Rhoades, Niki (Paul) Cox, Corey (Josh) Preisser, Leigh (Jason) Martin, Adam Rhoades, Reed Jackson, Chip Jackson, Ali Jackson and Tom Rhoades; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Stokes of Edmonds, Wash.
Preceded in death by: a son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Kris Rhoades; a sister, Catherine Montague; a brother, Tom Dietrick; and a half-brother, Charles Jonas.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment at a later date in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in Bethel Hall at Nazareth Lutheran Church and also for one hour prior to the service. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Christian Crusaders, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, or the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Alice loved gardening and was active in a local herb club for years. She instilled a love of adventure and travel in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Alaska and Norway were her favorite places. An avid reader, she enjoyed non-fiction books about survival and the northern frontiers.
