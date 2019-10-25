Alfreda Bacon

WINTER HARBOR — Alfreda Mae Bacon (Sargent) was born April 1, 1920 to Martha (Young) Sargent and Montelle Sargent in South Gouldsboro Maine. She attended Winter Harbor High School graduating in 1937. She then moved to Lynn, Massachusetts where she attended cosmetology school and worked at Woolworths. After returning to Winter Harbor, Alfreda married Linwood Workman and was employed as a telephone operator and worked the counter at J.M Gerrish drugstore. During her second marriage to CTTC Clyde (Sam) Bacon, US. Navy, Alfreda began living in various corners of the world and made many friends. When Sam retired from the Navy, they moved to Stout, Iowa where they lived for 22 years. There she was embraced by her Iowa families. She worked occasionally at Cattle Congress Fair in Waterloo. Alfreda was active in Rubie Chapter #31 OES and remained a lifetime member in Irene Chapter#97. She worked the election polls right up until this spring. Alfreda proudly held the Boston Post Cane award for 5 years as the oldest resident of Winter Harbor. She was the fourth member of her family to do so.
She is survived by her daughter, Aletha, (Andy) Pung of Franklin; her son, Lloyd A Bacon of Waterloo, IA; grandchildren, Jason Reckner, friend Sarah Lester of Steuben; David (Tracey) Reckner, of Sykesville, MD.; Great grandchildren, Aedon, Collin, Sam, Jarrett and Lena Reckner. Her sisters, Louise Shaw of Winter Harbor, Judy Rayburn Young of Conover, NC; sisters in law Weltha Sargent of Winter Harbor and Lucille Bass of Shell Rock IA. Alfreda leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly
This remarkable woman slipped away peacefully in her sleep on October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, her husband, Clyde (Sam) her brother Maurice Sargent, sister Elaine Sargent, many friends and family. Their gain is our loss. We shall miss you
A celebration of life will be held at the Masonic Hall in Winter Harbor on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Alfreda be made to The Winter Harbor Historical Society, PO Box 93, Winter Harbor, ME 04693.
Arrangements by Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Homes, Ellsworth.
To plant a tree in memory of Alfreda Bacon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
