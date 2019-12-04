Alfred V. Wood

(1945-2019)
WATERLOO — Alfred Vogel Wood, 73, of Waterloo, died at his home Sunday, Dec. 1.
He was born Dec. 23, 1945, in Tampa, Fla., the son of Charles and Vivian (Vogel) Wood.
Alfred served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He earned his B.A. in engineering from the University of Minnesota and his M.A. in mathematics from the University of Illinois. Alfred was an engineer at John Deere & Co. for 35 years, retiring in 2014.
Survived by: two sons, David Wood of Des Moines and Paul Wood of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Donald Wood.
Visitation: from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
