September 9, 2022

ACKLEY-Alfred Prescott, 93, of Ackley, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Alden United Methodist Church with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.

Alfred Stanley Prescott was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa to Alfred and Gladys (Ellingson) Prescott. He graduated from Popejoy High School in 1947. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed in Austria. On June 19, 1952, Alfred was united in marriage to Marilyn Neely at Camp Roberts in San Luis Obisbo, California. They farmed for over 40 years north of Alden, near Popejoy. They sold the farm in 1995 and moved to Ackley.

Alfred was a member of the Popejoy, Dows, and Ackley Lions clubs. He belonged to the American Legion. He was a member of the Alden/Popejoy United Methodist Church. Alfred got his pilot’s license in 1971 and they were active members of the Iowa chapter of the International Flying Farmers, where he was President from 1977-78. He was later elected as Region 6 Director (1979-1981) which included Minn., Mo., Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Dakotas and of course Iowa. And was named Flying Farmer of the year in 1985. Alfred was a member of the Iowa Falls Flying Club and jointly owned a Piper Cherekee, later trading for a Mooney. He was the happiest when flying with his co-pilot, Marilyn. After retiring from farming, Alfred worked part-time as security guard for Farmland, then worked at Ellsworth College in the maintenance Dept. until 2010.

Alfred is survived by his daughter Carol (Mark) Hilz of Northlake, Texas, grandchildren Paul (Hannah) Prescott of Waterloo, Katie (Jeff) Tibbles of Ankeny, Rachel Hilz of Northlake, Melissa (Ken) Guy of Pilot Point, Texas, Jennifer (Michael) Boes of Keller, Texas, Robert Bouchard of Midland, Michigan and Renald (Darcie) Bouchard of Centerville, brother-in-law Larry (Lois) Neely of Iowa Falls, sister-in-law Sheryl (Richard) Orr of Warrensburg, Missouri and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Ron.