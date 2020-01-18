Alfred N. Fowler

ALFRED NOEL FOWLER, Captain, USN, (Ret.) passed away on January 14, 2020. He was a resident of New Bern, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn. Alfred, known as “Punk” to family and friends, was born on August 29, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn (Katie) Shadle, on September 8, 1945. The profound love they shared as teenagers would last 70 years. He loved to tell tales of their lives together, of his boyhood with his brother Bob, and of their family connections, instilling a vision of perseverance and adventure that took the couple from their Iowa roots to a career in the military that included 16 moves before they finally settled in a Washington, D.C., suburb after his Navy retirement in 1974.
Captain Fowler graduated from Parks Air College (now Parks College of St. Louis University) in 1948 with a degree in Aviation Operations. He was commissioned an Ensign, USN, and after completing Navy flight training was designated Naval Aviator in 1949. With Katie’s loving support, his career as a naval aviator evolved for the next 26 years. His memoir, Hurricanes to Antarctica – Tales of a Naval Aviator, highlights their journey and the wonderful yet challenging life of a military family. His companion book, “Poems From Punk — The Complete Collection,” tells the story of young love and dreams for the future during an uncertain time for our country.
Captain Fowler served as a pilot, navigator, and after attending the Naval Postgraduate School, a flight meteorologist in the Navy Hurricane Hunter squadrons based in Miami and Jacksonville from 1950-1957. He and his crew accomplished many low-level penetrations of the Atlantic area hurricanes. At that time, there was no other way to determine the location, size, and intensity of these dangerous storms.
His shore assignments included a tour as NROTC instructor at Tulane University and attendance at both the Naval War College and the Air War College, where he earned a master’s degree in International Affairs from George Washington University. He served as Executive Officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge including a deployment to the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. He then completed a Joint Chiefs of Staff tour at the Alternate Military Command Center in Fort Ritchie, Maryland.
In 1972 he became the Commander U.S. Naval Support Force Antarctica and Commander Task Force 43. He was the first captain in that job following a series of seven admirals starting with Adm. Richard Byrd. The military task force command included ship, aircraft, station and logistics operations, as well as the assignment as Senior U.S. Representative in Antarctica. He spent two six-month summer operating seasons “on the ice” and oversaw the completion of building a new station at the geographic South Pole. While serving as a LTJG in the Navy, his son, Tom, was able to travel to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, for a visit. On February 13, 1973, father and son flew in a C-130 to the South Pole and became the first ever father and son to be at the South Pole together.
After Captain Fowler retired from active naval service he took the position of Deputy Division Director of Polar Programs at the National Science Foundation. During his 14 years at NSF, he returned to Antarctica several times to oversee management, logistics, and science support operations, as the responsibility and funding for the national program had been shifted from the Defense Department to the NSF. He retired from civilian government service in 1988.
For the next 11 years, Captain Fowler was employed at the American Geophysical Union in Washington, D.C., where he established the office and served as the first Executive Secretary for the International Council of Managers, National Antarctic Programs (COMNAP). He was directly involved in national and international Antarctic affairs for 25 years. He is the author of “COMNAP – The National Managers in Antarctica,” a memoir about a special group of people from various nations who were involved with the governance and stewardship of the continent of Antarctica. He has been honored by the naming of the Fowler Peninsula, a 100- by 200-mile geographic feature of the ice-covered coastline of West Antarctica on the west shore of the Ronne Ice Shelf south of the Weddell Sea. Captain Fowler’s military honors include the Legion of Merit Medal, Navy Commendation, and Antarctica Service Medal. He was a longtime member of the American Meteorological Society, the U.S. Naval Institute, and The Antarctican Society. Al was a member of the West New Bern Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. Previously, Al and Katie belonged to the Fairfax Presbyterian Church where he was proud to serve as a deacon. They lived in the Mantua neighborhood in Fairfax, Virginia, for 38 years.
Here are his two most important lessons for life. First, “When flying a big multi-engine airplane very low over the ocean in a hurricane, keep your wings level.” And second, “Never forget that when it comes to having a wonderful life, the more you give, the more you get.” He often said, “The secret to a happy marriage is choosing the right spouse.”
Captain Fowler is survived by a son and three daughters: Alfred’s son, Tom (Marilyn) Fowler and their daughters, Beth (Matt) Maxwell, their children Will and Kate; and Carol (Evan) Renneker and their daughters Madeline and Evy; and son, Rob Fowler; and Alfred’s three daughters: Becky Fowler; Susan Fowler, her daughters, Natalie (Curt) Douglas and their children, Ethan, Isabella, and Tyler; and Lindsay (Joe) Scardino, and their daughter, Rosalie; and son Justin (Pamela) Brown and their children Tyler (Cindy), their son, Leon; Chandler, Brynn, Gabriella, and Nathan; and Alfred’s daughter Janine (Ken) Sellers, and their son, Kurtis Hunt. In addition, he leaves behind a host of loving extended family members.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 25, at West New Bern Presbyterian Church at 3 pm with Pastor David Fuentes officiating. A reception will follow immediately at the family residence. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
The family wishes to thank Carteret Health Care Home Health & Hospice for providing exemplary care. Arrangements by Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations, www.pollock best.com. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the United Service Organizations, Inc. (USO) to support our service men and women and their families.
