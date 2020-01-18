Alfred N. Fowler

After Captain Fowler retired from active naval service he took the position of Deputy Division Director of Polar Programs at the National Science Foundation. During his 14 years at NSF, he returned to Antarctica several times to oversee management, logistics, and science support operations, as the responsibility and funding for the national program had been shifted from the Defense Department to the NSF. He retired from civilian government service in 1988.

For the next 11 years, Captain Fowler was employed at the American Geophysical Union in Washington, D.C., where he established the office and served as the first Executive Secretary for the International Council of Managers, National Antarctic Programs (COMNAP). He was directly involved in national and international Antarctic affairs for 25 years. He is the author of “COMNAP – The National Managers in Antarctica,” a memoir about a special group of people from various nations who were involved with the governance and stewardship of the continent of Antarctica. He has been honored by the naming of the Fowler Peninsula, a 100- by 200-mile geographic feature of the ice-covered coastline of West Antarctica on the west shore of the Ronne Ice Shelf south of the Weddell Sea. Captain Fowler’s military honors include the Legion of Merit Medal, Navy Commendation, and Antarctica Service Medal. He was a longtime member of the American Meteorological Society, the U.S. Naval Institute, and The Antarctican Society. Al was a member of the West New Bern Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. Previously, Al and Katie belonged to the Fairfax Presbyterian Church where he was proud to serve as a deacon. They lived in the Mantua neighborhood in Fairfax, Virginia, for 38 years.