February 19, 1931-July 24, 2021
WAVERLY-Alfred M. “Al” Janssen, age 90, of Waverly, Iowa, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home.
Al was born in a farm home one mile west of Austinville, IA on February 19, 1931, to Ole and Mary Huesman Janssen. He was baptized on May 13, 1931, in the Austinville Christian Reformed Church by Rev. Joling.
He attended Austinville Grade School and graduated from Aplington High School in 1948. After farming with his dad for a few years he enrolled at Iowa State College, now known as Iowa State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Farm Operations and a minor in Ag Education in 1958.
On September 1, 1956, he married Kathleen DeNeui at St. John Lutheran Church in Wellsburg, Iowa. This union was blessed with three children, Marcia (Gary) Weuve, of San Marcos, TX, Laura (Kurt) Busse of Bloomington, IL, and Daniel (Hanna) Janssen of Mequon, WI.
He served 16 years in the Iowa National Guard attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was a member of the Waverly Amvet Post 79 and served as a member of the color guard. Al was also a member of the Waverly Exchange Club where he served as President for one term and was awarded the Golden Deed Award in 2002. He served on the Waverly City Council, Bartels Board of Trustees, Waverly Electrical Board, and the Hospice Advisory Committee. As was a 4-H leader for 11 years and was honored at the Iowa State Fair as Iowan of the Day in 2010. He also served as a Hospice volunteer for 20 years. In retirement he taught Animal Nutrition for one year at Hawkeye College and published a book in 2000 entitled: The Team Behind the Barn and Other Memories.
Al was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church serving in many leadership capacities, sang in the choir for 45 years and taught Sunday School for 40 years. He had a passion for Evangelism.
Al spent his career in sales and marketing with Midland Cooperative, Supersweet Feeds, and 32 years with United Suppliers based in Eldora, Iowa.
Survived by: his loving wife of 65 years, Kathleen, children, Marcia (Gary) Weuve, Laura (Kurt) Busse, Daniel (Hanna) Janssen, grandchildren, Jordan (Whitney) Busse, Jessica Busse, Gabrielle Janssen, Julia Janssen, great-grandchildren, MaryCarol Kathleen Busse and Adelyn Ruth Busse. His brother, Dale (Lynda) Janssen. He is also survived by, three step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Leola Janssen and Norma Jean Janssen in infancy, Mildred Van Hove, Anna Yorke and one brother, Harley. Four brothers-in-law Henry Stubbe, Roy Yorke, Ben Van Hove, and Ronald deNeui.
He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and shared Him whenever there was an opportunity. Nothing in my hand I bring but simply to Thy cross I cling.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with the Waverly Area Veterans Post giving honors. Memorials may be directed to either St. John Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.