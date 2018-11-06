JANESVILLE — Alfred L. “Al” Hansen, 78, died at home Saturday, Nov. 3.
He was born Aug. 16, 1940, in West Union, son of Alfred N. and Imogene Goode Hansen. He married Patricia Hartley on May 15, 1969, in Galena, Ill. She died Oct. 23, 2013.
Al graduated from Fayette High School and was employed as an electrician with the Chicago Central and Pacific Railroad.
Survived by: a son, Chad (Nell) Hansen of Grundy Center; five daughters, Amber (Steve) Runge of Waverly, Christine (David) Jensen of Aurora, Colo., Teresa Yreta of Yuma, Ariz., Teesha Kay (Anthony) Beadle of Hawaii, and Cindy Ohrt of Clarksville; 14 grandchildren, Kyle Hansen, Sean, Kaetlyn and Brandyn Runge, Nadia, Kylie, and Cole Hansen, Christopher and Amanda Jensen, Jerry and Manuel Arias, Joshua and Michael Yreta, and Lineisha Rivera; two great-grandchildren, Naya and Ethan Yreta; a sister, Jean Taylor of Independence; and a brother, Harold of Marshall, Ark.
Preceded in death by: two daughters, Dawn Marie Hansen and Lori Lynn Hansen; and grandchildren, Thomas W. and Joseph W. Hansen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Life Church in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
Memorial contributions: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
