Alfred G. Beatty, 88 years old, of rural Independence, Iowa, died at his home on Monday October 5, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1932, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of Harold James and Ila Mae (Ritchie) Beatty. He graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1949. In 1950, he and the former Darlene Alice O’Brien were married in Independence. Mr. Beatty worked for a time at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo and farmed. He is usually known as a carpenter and contractor, probably because he was a perfectionist and expected others who worked with him to take pride in their work also. In his free time, he carved wooden ducks and pheasants. He also liked to work in his garden and go hunting and fishing.