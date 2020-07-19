Alexander L. Newman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1950-2020)

Alexander L. “Alex” Newman, 69, of Evansdale, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo. He was born July 21, 1950, the son of Thomas and Minnie (Bailey) Newman. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1970.

Alex married Charline Oliver February 16, 1990 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale. He was a driver for Rochester Armored Car for 28 years and was a reserve police officer in Evansdale for over 10 years.

He was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors.

Alex is survived by his wife, Charline of Evansdale; two daughters, Robin (Tim) McNally and Tanya Newman; grandchildren Shyanne McNally, Savanna McNally, and Madison Voshell, all of Waterloo; step daughter, Michelle (Dan) Folken of Chatfield, MN; step grandson, Caiden Folken; three brothers, Thomas Newman, Terry (Connie) Newman and Timothy (Sue) Newman; four sisters, Brenda Newman, Eulalia (Dale) Averhoff, Toni (Mike) Hay, and Tina (Jeff) Rakowski; two uncles; one aunt; and a multitude of cousins.

He is preceded by a son, William Glen Newman, his parents, two sisters, Sandra and Kitty, and brother, Dennis.