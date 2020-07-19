Alexander L. Newman
(1950-2020)

Alexander L. “Alex” Newman, 69, of Evansdale, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo. He was born July 21, 1950, the son of Thomas and Minnie (Bailey) Newman. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1970.

Alex married Charline Oliver February 16, 1990 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale. He was a driver for Rochester Armored Car for 28 years and was a reserve police officer in Evansdale for over 10 years.

He was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors.

Alex is survived by his wife, Charline of Evansdale; two daughters, Robin (Tim) McNally and Tanya Newman; grandchildren Shyanne McNally, Savanna McNally, and Madison Voshell, all of Waterloo; step daughter, Michelle (Dan) Folken of Chatfield, MN; step grandson, Caiden Folken; three brothers, Thomas Newman, Terry (Connie) Newman and Timothy (Sue) Newman; four sisters, Brenda Newman, Eulalia (Dale) Averhoff, Toni (Mike) Hay, and Tina (Jeff) Rakowski; two uncles; one aunt; and a multitude of cousins.

He is preceded by a son, William Glen Newman, his parents, two sisters, Sandra and Kitty, and brother, Dennis.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

He was an amazing father, grandfather, a loving husband, a great friend and will be dearly missed.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alexander Newman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

