Alexander Darragh

WATERLOO — Alexander H. Darragh, 78, of Waterloo, died at home Nov. 6 after a seven-year battle with mesothelioma cancer.
He was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Chicago to Alexander and Ruth Darragh. On June 20, 1964, he married Sally MacDiarmid at her parent’s country home in Richmond, Ill.
After 33 years, Alex retired from John Deere in 1998.
Survived by: his wife of 55 years; two sisters, Cynthia Oatman of North Carolina and Deborah (David) Bercot of Pennsylvania; five children, Alexander (Amy) Darragh of Ohio, Stuart Darragh of Illinois, Elizabeth (Bradford) Sampson of Massachusetts, Mattison (Christine) Darragh of Iowa and Ann Bilanzich of Tennessee; and 10 grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Megan, Emma, Allison, Sara, Bradford, Abigail, Katherine and Ella Jane.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his in-laws, Leslie and Bette MacDiarmid.
Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Grout Museum. All who attend are invited to share a favorite story or memory of Alex. Flowers may be sent to the Grout Museum on Nov. 29 for the celebration.
Memorials: to the Grout Museum District, Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony, Sierra Club, Habitat for Humanity, your neighborhood association, Hartman Reserve, The Audubon Society, The Arboretum and UnityPoint Hospice.
Online memories and condolences may be shared on Alex’s site on Caringbridge.com.
Alex volunteered to organizations that shared his passions for civic responsibility, historic homes and environmental sustainability. He loved to travel out West with his family, he had a lifelong love of astronomy, a great passion for steam-engine trains and was a model train enthusiast like his father before him.
