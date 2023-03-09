January 28, 1981-March 6, 2023

WATERLOO-Alex James “AJ” Seeley, 42, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

He was born on January 28, 1981, in Waterloo, the son of James and Jane (Hoeppner) Seeley. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1999, then attended Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. He was employed by North Star Community Services with their Supported Community Living program. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.

AJ is survived by his parents, Jim and Jane Seeley of Cedar Falls; brother, Adam (Miranda Brownlee) Seeley of Atlanta, GA; aunt and uncle, Linda and Ron Day of Newell, IA; aunt, Sharon (Gary) Goza of Washington, MO; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Ruth Hoeppner and Warren and Virginia Seeley; and uncle, John Seeley.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to North Star Community Services-Waterloo, First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls, or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

