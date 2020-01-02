{{featured_button_text}}
Alex Hunzeker

Alex J. Hunzeker

(1989-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Alex Jon Hunzeker, 30, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Dec. 30, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

He was born March 10, 1989, in Waterloo, son of Michael Hunzeker and Linda (Mehmen) Mills. Alex was raised in Cedar Falls where he played baseball and soccer, graduating with the Cedar Falls High School in 2007. He worked at Zsavooz Sports Lounge and Grill for 10 years as a cook.

Survivors: his mother and stepfather, Linda and Daniel Mills of Cedar Falls; a sister, Lauren (Neil) Brandt of Marion; nieces and nephew, Ryenne, Layne Alex and Cayden; his grandparents, Richard and Mariam Mehmen of Cedar Falls; his girlfriend, Brittany Renken of Cedar Falls; Stan and Debbie Nielsen of Cedar Falls; Matt and Nicole Nielsen of Bettendorf; and many other friends and family members.

Preceded in death by: his father; his grandparents, Myron and Joan Hunzeker; and an aunt, Sandra Fuson.

Services: There will be a memorial visitation for Alex on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Alex enjoyed music, movies (Star Wars), Jeeps, playing darts and video games. He was a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, Oklahoma Sooners, and Chicago Blackhawks. Alex loved animals and personally supported the Cedar Bend Humane Society, but above all else, he cherished being with his family and friends.

