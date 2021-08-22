August 19, 1997-August 18, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Alex Hunt, 23, of Cedar Falls, passed away on August 18, 2021. He was born in Waterloo on August 19, 1997, the son of Bryan and Maureen Monahan Hunt. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2016. Alex was employed as a cook at Culver’s in Waterloo.
Unfortunately Alex had an addiction he could not overcome and died from an accidental drug overdose. We are choosing to be open about this so that others will understand that even with treatment, he was unable to break the hold those substances had on him. We hope others with similar problems might be more aware and be able to be helped. We do not wish that Alex’s memory be defined by his mistakes as he was dearly loved by family and we have many good memories of Alex. His family will forever mourn this loss.
Alex is survived by his father, Bryan Hunt, a brother, Killian Hunt and grandmother, Karla Hunt, along with a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maureen Monahan, grandparents Lavern and Edward Monahan, and grandfather, William Hunt.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. August 24, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be Monday, August 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo and for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartrywaychoffgrarup.com.
