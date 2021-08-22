Unfortunately Alex had an addiction he could not overcome and died from an accidental drug overdose. We are choosing to be open about this so that others will understand that even with treatment, he was unable to break the hold those substances had on him. We hope others with similar problems might be more aware and be able to be helped. We do not wish that Alex’s memory be defined by his mistakes as he was dearly loved by family and we have many good memories of Alex. His family will forever mourn this loss.