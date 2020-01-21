(1928-2020)

WATERLOO – Aleen M. Kezar, 91, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 17, at the Western Home Deery Suites.

She was born April 2, 1928, in Shell Rock, daughter of Roy and Ervilla Davis Scoles. She married Frederick W. Kezar on July 18, 1948, in Austin, Minn. He died June 17, 1999.

Aleen was employed in cafeteria and custodial services with the Waterloo Community Schools for 20 years, retiring in 1990.

Survivors include: three sons, James Kezar of Mason City, Richard Kezar of Thompson and Michael (Beth) Kezar of Forest City; two daughters, Colleen Mills of Waterloo and Vernice (Paul) Delk of Cedar Falls; a stepson, Frederick Kezar of Cloudcroft, N.M.; 28 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, William Kezar; a daughter, Lisa Waltersdorf; a stepdaughter, Rosemary Ridgeway; two grandchildren, Christopher and Dionne; a great-grandson, Dustin; a sister, Irene Twaites; and two brothers, Duane in infancy and Vernal Scoles.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Western Home Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday.