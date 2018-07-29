Subscribe for 33¢ / day
AldaVae Bass

AldaVae Bass

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – AldaVae W. Bass, 80, of Elk Run Heights, died Friday, July 27, at Country View Care Center in Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 8, 1937, in Ackley, daughter of Aeilt ‘Al’ and Ella Voy Abbas. She married Richard Charles Bass Jan. 30, 1955, in Parkersburg. She was a homemaker.

Survivors: her husband; two sons, Dennis (Jackie) Bass and Chuck (Stephanie) Bass, both of Elk Run Heights; five grandchildren, Chris (Jennifer) Bass, Jennifer Bass, Lindsay (Casey) Taylor, Nick (Cassey) Bass, and Hannah Bass; six great-grandchildren, Paige, Keegan, Garrett, Sawyer, Oliver, and Jackson; and a sister, Barbara Johnson of Grundy Center.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Rick D. Bass; and two sisters, Lillian Poppin and Dorothy Adelman.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo with burial in Poyner Township Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials: to Country View Care Center.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

AldaVae was the boss and you never had to wonder where you stood with her. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and gardening. She also enjoyed cooking, crocheting and reading. Most of all, AldaVae loved her family and was very proud of them.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: AldaVae W. Bass (1937-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments