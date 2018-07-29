ELK RUN HEIGHTS – AldaVae W. Bass, 80, of Elk Run Heights, died Friday, July 27, at Country View Care Center in Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 8, 1937, in Ackley, daughter of Aeilt ‘Al’ and Ella Voy Abbas. She married Richard Charles Bass Jan. 30, 1955, in Parkersburg. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Dennis (Jackie) Bass and Chuck (Stephanie) Bass, both of Elk Run Heights; five grandchildren, Chris (Jennifer) Bass, Jennifer Bass, Lindsay (Casey) Taylor, Nick (Cassey) Bass, and Hannah Bass; six great-grandchildren, Paige, Keegan, Garrett, Sawyer, Oliver, and Jackson; and a sister, Barbara Johnson of Grundy Center.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Rick D. Bass; and two sisters, Lillian Poppin and Dorothy Adelman.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo with burial in Poyner Township Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to Country View Care Center.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
AldaVae was the boss and you never had to wonder where you stood with her. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and gardening. She also enjoyed cooking, crocheting and reading. Most of all, AldaVae loved her family and was very proud of them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.