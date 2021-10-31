December 15, 1928-October 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Albina A. Krizek, 92 of Cedar Falls, IA died at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Friday, October 29, 2021.

She was born December 15, 1928, in Clutier, IA, daughter of Joseph F. and Francis (Zmolek) Yuska. She graduated from Clutier High School. She married Lavern D. Krizek, January 21, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clutier, IA. He died May 9, 2013.

Albina worked at the Wells Dept. Store and Waterloo Industries. She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, going to the casino, and being with family.

She is survived by her son, John (Judi) Krizek‚ Waverly‚ IA, daughter, Bonnie (Mike) Hertges, Guttenberg.7 grandchildren: Kim, Chris, Jason, Kevin, Bryan, Wendy, and Will.

12 great-grandchildren: Zach, Trey, Faith, Allison, Kain, Issac, Maddox, Kaden, Chloe, Joey, Sam, and Ben great-great granddaughter, Aryia. sister, Bette Krezek, brothers, Clarence Yuska, and Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Yuska,

Preceded in death by: husband; son, Bill Krizek;sisters, Eleanor Novotny, Dorothy Adams, Helen Zmolek, Leona Krezek, Martha Uniedt, and Maxine Yonda; brothers, Harry Yuska, Stanley Yuska, Melvin Yuska and Joseph in infancy,

Funeral Services will be 10:30am Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Katherine Bell Graham Chapel, Memorial Park Cemetery

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery-Waterloo Memorials are directed to Cedar Valley Hospice

