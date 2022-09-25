April 23, 1929-September 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Alberta Mary Berumez, 93 of Waterloo, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at New Aldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

She was born April 23, 1929 in Oelwein, daughter of Leonard and Isabel Barron Lujan. She married Gumecindo Berumez on July 18, 1953 in Oelwein. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2008.

Alberta was a homemaker and enjoyed embroidery and crocheting. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Roberta (Leroy) Howe of Maple Grove, Minn., Jane (Dave) Hamilton of Georgetown, Ohio, Margaret Berumez of Marion; three sons, John, Michael and Robert all of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a grandson, Ryan Howe; and her siblings, Marie (Joe) Tafolla, Consuelo (Felipe) Ledesma, Victoria (Tony) Neuzil and Estefana (Harold) Meyne, Stan (Isabelle), Pete (Margaret), Mike (Betty Lou) and Phillip.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 pm Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. There will be no visitation at the church.

Memorials: directed to the family to be established at a later date. Live Stream will be at https:/www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

