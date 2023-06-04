Alberta M. Lampman

February 17, 1924-June 2, 2023

WATERLOO-Alberta M. Lampman, 99, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

She was born February 17, 1924, in Huron, South Dakota, the daughter of Albert and Bertha Lillge Bruner. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1942. She was employed through the years at New York Fashion, Penny's, Sears, and the Paramount Theatre.

Alberta married Marvin E. Lampman on March 22, 1946, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on August 29, 2011.

She was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church (now Unity Presbyterian) in Waterloo since 1949, where she was active in Seekers Circle and was a deacon. She was a den mother for the scouts for many years, volunteered at the Red Cross through church, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, traveling and camping with her family.

Alberta is survived by her two sons, Charles M. (Nancy) Lampman of Canton, GA, and Steven D. (Amy) Lampman of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Amy M. (Mark) Loiselle, Julie A. (Scott) Stearsman, Brian S. (Josh) Lampman, and Shelly A. (Thomas) Frein; and six great-grandsons, Alexander Schremser, Ryan Stearsman, Caden Loiselle, Samuel Stearsman, Ames Frein, and Lanning Frein.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Locke on 4th with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Unity Presbyterian Church or the Friendship Village Auxiliary. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke on 4th is assisting the family. Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, 319-233-6138.