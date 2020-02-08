Alberta Florence Grigson Courts

Alberta G. Courts, 88, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gulfside Center for Hospice Care in Zephyrhills, Florida following a brief illness.

Alberta (“Bert”) was born on March 23, 1931 in Neave, Kentucky to the late Robert E. and Hazel Blades Grigson. She retired from her position as the Sales-Billing Department Supervisor at the Rath Packing Company, Waterloo, Iowa in 1983.

For the past 38 years Bert has lived in the retirement community of Betmar which is comprised of 1,677 homes located in Zephyrhills, Florida. She held several leadership positions over the years including Betmar Golf Course Membership Chairman and Golf Club Board Member, as well as serving as a member of the Betmar Board of Trustees. Bert was a lifetime member of Order of the Eastern Star Cedar Falls, Iowa Chapter #78, and was a member of the Zephyrhills First United Methodist Church.