Alberta Florence Grigson Courts

Alberta G. Courts, 88, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gulfside Center for Hospice Care in Zephyrhills, Florida following a brief illness.
Alberta (“Bert”) was born on March 23, 1931 in Neave, Kentucky to the late Robert E. and Hazel Blades Grigson. She retired from her position as the Sales-Billing Department Supervisor at the Rath Packing Company, Waterloo, Iowa in 1983.
You have free articles remaining.
For the past 38 years Bert has lived in the retirement community of Betmar which is comprised of 1,677 homes located in Zephyrhills, Florida. She held several leadership positions over the years including Betmar Golf Course Membership Chairman and Golf Club Board Member, as well as serving as a member of the Betmar Board of Trustees. Bert was a lifetime member of Order of the Eastern Star Cedar Falls, Iowa Chapter #78, and was a member of the Zephyrhills First United Methodist Church.
Her husband, Roger L. Courts, whom she married June 4, 1949, preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by two children, Anita Marlene O’Connor-Wilson (Doug) of Louisville Kentucky and Michael Lynn Courts (Sue) of Cedar Falls, Iowa. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher Courts (Jodi) of Atlanta, Georgia, Jena Burch (Danial) of Janesville, Iowa, and Joseph Wilson of West Des Moines, Iowa and six great-grandchildren, Ema Burch, Isabela Burch, Luke Courts, Isaac Courts, Levi Courts, and Landon Wilson.
Bert was preceded in death by her three older brothers, Ray, Stanley, and Elliott (E.T.) Grigson.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Moore and Parker Funeral home, Brooksville, KY. Burial will be in Neave Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to mooreandparkerfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.