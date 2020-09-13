Alberta Dickens

She married Richard Gene Ross Sr. in 1963. They later divorced. Then, John Lee Dickens on July 19, 1995 in Waterloo. He died Aug. 7, 2004. She worked at St. Francis Hospital as a Patient Care Advisor and later was a homemaker in her own home. Alberta was a member of the St. Luke’s Pentecostal Church in Waterloo. Alberta enjoyed her family most of all. She is survived by her children: Richard “Pedro”(Paulette) Ross Jr of St. Paul, Mn., Andre Ross, Tina Ross, Stephanie Ross, Yolanda Ross, Monesha (Lontavius) Jordan‚ all of Waterloo. Several Grandchildren and great grandchildren., Stepdaughter Diane Lockett other step children, Brothers, Jimmy Davis and Robert Davis Jr. Preceded in death by: Husband, Son: Marion Ross; Grandchildren: Katrina, Arnestto and Andre Jr.