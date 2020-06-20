× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1939-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Alberta A. Larson, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born July 22, 1939, in Storm Lake, daughter of Erling and Alice Bakamyer Nielsen, and graduated from Highview High School in 1957.

She married Elwood Larson on Aug. 11, 1957; they later divorced. Alberta was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, and served on the Area VII Multiple Sclerosis board and volunteered with the American Red Cross, Cedar Valley Hospice, Schoitz Hospital and K101 Radio.

Survivors: a son, Mike (Dani) Larson‚ Waterloo; three daughters, Kari (Jim) Currens‚ Traer, and Cheri (Craig) Tomlinson and Denise (Thomas) Roman‚ both of Peoria‚ Ariz.; three grandchildren, Ryan (Meg) Currens, Justin (Jenna) Larson and Austin (Angie) Larson; three great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Charlie and Johnny Currens; a sister, Ellen (Rev. Walt) Beaman‚ East Grand Forks‚ Minn.; and a brother, Lael (Tia) Nielsen‚ Greenwood.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: Family graveside services will be held at Buckingham Cemetery, Traer. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.