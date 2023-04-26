February 7, 2023

Albert Wayne Gray passed away on February 7, 2023 at the age of 87. Al passed peacefully in his home in Phoenix, Arizona. Al is survived by his wife Ernestine, their 2 children Kim Gray (Inez) and Tim Gray (Mary). Three grandchildren Joseph, Emily and Alain. Brother Jim Gray (Nancy). Preceded in death by parents, sister Betty Martin, brother in law John Martin and grandson Matthew.

Al lived in Waterloo, Iowa until his retirement from the railroad. He was an avid bass fisherman and loved being out in nature. In retirement Al and Ernie split time between their houseboat in LaCrosse, Wisconsin and their home in Phoenix, Arizona. Due to illness the past 8 years were spent fulltime in Phoenix.

As per Al’s request , no funeral or memorial service will be held.