EVANSDALE — Albert L. Schmitt, 30, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, as a result of a house fire.
He was born July 14, 1988, in Phoenix, son of Steven R. and Linda (Chapman) Schmitt. On Dec. 19, 2015, he married Haley Moritz in Waterloo.
Albert obtained his GED and enlisted in the Army Reserves in 2006. He served an eight-month tour in Kuwait during Operation Spartan Shield in 2016. He had worked for Harrison Truck Centers in Elk Run Heights since 2008 as a diesel technician.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Carlee of Evansdale; a son, Benjamin of Evansdale; a twin brother, Edward of Waterloo; a sister, Stephanie (Eric) Weber of Elk Run Heights; a sister, Susan (Forrest) Davis of St. Augustine, Fla.; and nephews Clayton, Carter and Cahne Weber of Elk Run Heights.
Preceded in death by: his parents; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Gertrude (Betty) Schmitt; and maternal grandparents, Dick and Helen (Woodgate) Chapman.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial with military rites at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Albert enjoyed fishing and shooting. He was a “fixer” and enjoyed spending time figuring out problems with vehicles and electronics. He was a history enthusiast, particularly about World War II. He was a political enthusiast as well. But mostly, he enjoyed time with his wife, his children and his countless friends.
