Albert J. Gonzales

WATERLOO —- Albert Joseph Gonzales, 64, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born July 14, 1955, in Mason City, son of Beatrice (Botello) Johnson.

Survivors: his mother; four sisters, Carol Gonzales, Susie (Bob) Schliemann, Diane Robinson and Monica Johnson, all of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Roger (Kim) Gonzales of Savana, Ill., and Scott Johnson of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews, including Matthew Gonzales and Bianca Gonzales.

Preceded in death by: his father.

Services: A graveside service will be noon Monday, Jan. 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harmony House in Waterloo at a later date.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial to the family.

Albert is also survived by his Harmony House family consisting of all of the staff who cared for and loved Albert, as well as the other residents. Albert liked the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being outside

