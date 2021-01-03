Albert “Bert” Kampman, Jr., 90, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. He was born August 6, 1930 in rural Parkersburg, IA, the son of Albert Kampman, Sr. and Anna (Van Horn) Kampman. Bert was educated in Country School #1 near Parkersburg, and later Clarksville and Dumont, graduating eighth grade in 1942. The greatest day of his life was April 18, 1948, when he was saved by God’s grace. Bert married Mary J. Fisher on January 5, 1951 in Manchester, IA. She died September 20, 1999. He later married Patty J. Naber on September 19, 2002 in Cedar Falls. She died June 8, 2016. Bert worked at Rath Packing Company and farmed for a few years. He later moved to Ryan, IA and sold Watkins products for five years. Later he worked for 32 years at Downing Box Company-Longview Fiber Company in Cedar Rapids, retiring October 1, 1992. Bert was in fellowship with the Saints gathered to the name of the Lord at Marion Gospel Hall from its beginning in 1962. In later years he met with the Saints at the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall.