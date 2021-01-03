August 6, 1930-December 28, 2020
Albert “Bert” Kampman, Jr., 90, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. He was born August 6, 1930 in rural Parkersburg, IA, the son of Albert Kampman, Sr. and Anna (Van Horn) Kampman. Bert was educated in Country School #1 near Parkersburg, and later Clarksville and Dumont, graduating eighth grade in 1942. The greatest day of his life was April 18, 1948, when he was saved by God’s grace. Bert married Mary J. Fisher on January 5, 1951 in Manchester, IA. She died September 20, 1999. He later married Patty J. Naber on September 19, 2002 in Cedar Falls. She died June 8, 2016. Bert worked at Rath Packing Company and farmed for a few years. He later moved to Ryan, IA and sold Watkins products for five years. Later he worked for 32 years at Downing Box Company-Longview Fiber Company in Cedar Rapids, retiring October 1, 1992. Bert was in fellowship with the Saints gathered to the name of the Lord at Marion Gospel Hall from its beginning in 1962. In later years he met with the Saints at the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall.
He is survived by his son Rod (Judy) Kampman, and his daughter, Rhonda DeBuhr, both of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren and many great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marj Kampman; a brother-in-law, Robert Orr, and many nieces and nephews.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents and both wives; two daughters, Sharon Kampman and Sheryl (Dan) Mehlhorn; a grandson, Clayton DeBuhr; four brothers, Chris (Irene), Willie (Aleasa), Harvie and Robert “Bud” (Reka) Kampman; five sisters, Fannie (Ben) Lubben, Alma (Otto) Studnicka, Arlene (Harlen) Gentz, Anne Orr and Margaret (John) Asche.
Services will be private, with burial at Portable Cemetery near Manchester. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Portable Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. A recording of the service will be available on Bert’s obituary page, on the funeral home website, January 3, 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.