(1934-2020)
CONRAD — Albert “Al” D. Dierks Jr., 85, of Conrad, died Sunday, April 19, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Home in Waverly.
He was born May 19, 1934, in Marshalltown, son of Albert H. and Esther (Otto) Dierks. He graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1951. On April 4, 1954, he married Lois Hooper at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. He enlisted in active service on Jan. 21, 1955. He served as a military policeman in Fort Polk, La., and was honorably discharged in January 1957.
He was a farmer for many years and helped run the family businesses of Casey’s in Conrad and the A&W in Forest City. He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, the American Legion, and the Grand Lodge of Freemasons.
Survivors: four children, Donn (Jacquie) of Council Bluffs, Kent (Vicki) of Denver, Jill (Doug) Lutes of Conrad, and Scot (Jamie) of Winnsboro, Texas; grandchildren, Devin, Crystal, Savannah, Ryan (Andrea) Lutes, Tyler Lutes, and Nicole Lutes; a brother, Gary (Sandra) of Waterloo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Lois; his parents; and a brother, Harold Lee.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will hold private services at a later date. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Peace United Church of Christ, Gladbrook. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family, (319) 984-5379.
Memorials: to Peace United Church of Christ, Gladbrook, American Legion Post 127, Gladbrook, and Hesperia Olivet Lodge, No. 340, Traer.
Many will remember his joking demeanor, love of family, playing cards, cribbage, watching children and grandchildren’s sporting activities, water skiing, and playing Santa Claus. He will be missed by many.
