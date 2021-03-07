May 24, 1947-March 5, 2021

CLARKSVILLE-Alana Faye Becker, age 73, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Elvin “Red” and Charlene (Werner) Kennedy on May 24, 1947. Alana graduated from Clarksville High School. After graduation, she attended and graduated from Pitze Beauty School in Waterloo, Iowa.

On June 10, 1966, Alana was united in marriage with Larry Mack Becker at the Immanuel United Church of Christ and they lived their entire married life in Clarksville. Alana was a beautician for more than forty years.

Alana was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. Alana enjoyed quilting, sewing, spending time with friends and gambling on occasion. She has always had a special place in her heart for cats that were nearly all named Reggie and Tippy their dog. For many years Alana, Larry and Ryan enjoyed camping especially in Clear Lake, Iowa. Alana and Larry enjoyed introducing Ryan’s family to their love of Clear Lake and all the activities they enjoyed there. Alana loved spending time with her family, especially attending their grandchildren’s activities and their annual vacation on the 4th of July in Clear Lake.