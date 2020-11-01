August 4,1966-October 28,2020

Alan Richard Tiefel, 54, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday October 28,2020, believed to have been a heart related event.

Alan was born August 4,1966 in Waterloo, Iowa, Son of Wayne Tiefel and Susan (Minikus) Tiefel. He had one brother Kevin Dean Tiefel. He attended Waterloo Community Schools. Alan married Carrie Abbas in 1991 and they had one son, Cody Alan Tiefel. They were later divorced.

He is preceded in death by both parents; uncles Stan Minikus and Ron Hockey and cousin Kelsey Lee. Alan is survived by his fiance Dawn Brinker; brother Kevin Tiefel; son Cody Tiefel and grandson Dakoda Tiefel; grandmother Marion C Jacobsen Odom; aunts Janet (Kenneth) Beier, Vicki (Mark)Thompson, Lynette (Brian)Dorothy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. Condolences may be left at https://parrottandwood.com/