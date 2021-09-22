June 30, 1950-September 6, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Alan Louis “Al” Jorgensen, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, September 6, 2021.

He was born June 30, 1950, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Louis H. and Martha M. Jorgensen. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1969 and later Hawkeye Tech with an auto body degree. Al worked at John Deere, Viking Pump, Community Motors in parts delivery, drove bus for EPI, and for the past 15 years, delivered the Waterloo Courier.

Survived by: his sister, Bette Aelmans of Cedar Falls; brother, Phil (Lue) Jorgensen of Cedar Falls; four nieces, Amy Wachire, Lisa Jorgensen, Lori (Wes) Fairbanks and Eva (Dave) Manzer; nephew, John Aelmans; and several great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, where there will be a 2 p.m. prayer service. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.