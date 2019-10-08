Alan L. Ryden

(1950-2019)
WATERLOO — Alan Lee Ryden, 69, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Oct. 5.
He was born March 8, 1950, in Sioux City, son of Herbert and Clarice Johnson Ryden. He married Marian Gordon on March 6, 1971, in Sioux City.
Al attended Central High School in Sioux City and served in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, Al became employed with John Deere where he remained for 37 years.
Survived by: his wife of Waterloo; two sons, Michael Ryden and Jason (Nicole) Ryden, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Brenda Miller of Waterloo; two brothers, Ronald (Sharron) Ryden of Nebraska and Kenneth Ryden of Florida; a sister, Barbara Lamphear of Florida; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Wilson) Rojas, Courtney Miller, Brittany Miller, Jennifer Miller, Madelyn Helmrichs, Gage Ryden and Norah Ryden; two great-grandchildren, Aria Dukic and Bastian Rojas and one on the way.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Al enjoyed spending time with family and friends. There were many wonderful days spent on the Wapsie on the pontoon. He was devoted to his wife Marian, they were each other’s rock. Al is known for funny stories told over beers. He and Marian loved spending time in Corpus Christi.
