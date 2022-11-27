May 23, 1950-November 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Alan Kent Leavens, 72, of Cedar Falls, IA, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA.

Alan was born May 23, 1950, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Richard and Phyllis (Merfeld) Leavens. He graduated from Nashua High School. On February 2, 1974, he was united in marriage to Cecilia Mallory in Charles City. She preceded him in death on October 9, 2007.

Survivors include: his three sons, Chris (Nell) Leavens of Inman SC, Dan (Lindee) Leavens of Waverly, and Mark (Angela) Leavens of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Kevin, David, Kelsey, Andrew, Gabrielle, Eli, Hannah, and Hailey; three great grandchildren, Aubrey, Bella, and Oaklynn; his brother, Bob (Joanne) Leavens of Huxley; two sisters, Sandra (Jim) Lantow of Ionia and Susan (Jim) Zwanzinger of Ionia.

He was preceded in death by his wife Cecilia of 33 years; parents, Richard and Phyllis Leavens; and a great-granddaughter, Sophie.

Memorial mass will be held at 10am Friday, December 2, 2022, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7pm Thursday, at Richardson Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Iowa House of Prayer. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.