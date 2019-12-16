(1946-2019)
IONIA — Alan John Steinlage, 73, of Ionia, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Iowa City VA Health Care System.
He was born Feb. 25, 1946, in West Union, son of Al and Anne (Neusch) Steinlage. He married Kathleen Robinson on Jan. 27, 1973; they later divorced. He married Sandra Sue (Pattschull) Kraft on Feb. 20, 1993.
Alan grew up on the family dairy farm south of St. Lucas. He attended St. Luke School in St. Lucas, graduating in 1964. Alan enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965 training as a flight engineer and crew chief on a twin-engine C-7A Caribou transport plane. He served three tours in Vietnam completing more than 1100 flying hours. After discharge, Alan attended Upper Iowa College in Fayette and farmed with his brothers. He worked at AO Smith Harvestore’s dealership, Skyline Harvestore in Nashua as vice president and operations manager for 17 years and at Maust until 1989. Alan and Sandra developed three businesses, Applied Bonding Co., Blue Structure Service and Midwest Surface Prep.
Al was a lifetime member of the Ralph W. Nicholson VFW Post 6792, Nashua, the C-7A Caribou Association, board member of the Neighborhood Safety Committee, an American Red Cross award-winning blood donor, an avid supporter of St. Jude’s, member of Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City, and a member by association of St. John Lutheran Church, Nashua.
Survived by: his wife of Ionia; three sons, Brent (Erica) Steinlage of New Hampton, Brian (Rachel) Steinlage of Cedar Falls and Klinton (Megan Strickland) Kraft of Atlanta, Ga.; Jennifer Kraft of Loganville, Ga.; a daughter, Rachael (John) Moore of Nashua; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Mackenzie, Morgan, Max, Ethan, Carter, Paige and Abbie Carlee; two great-grandchildren, Kolton and Penelope; six brothers, Carl (Dianne) Steinlage of West Union, Raymond (Marie) Steinlage of Worthington, Joseph (Jolene) Steinlage of St. Lucas, Ralph (Cathy) Steinlage of Lawler, Cyril (Pam Glandorf) Steinlage of West Union and John (Sheila) Steinlage of St. Peters, Mo.; a sister, Mary (Marvin) Shippy of Hawkeye; his father-in-law, Dean Pattschull of New Hampton; three brothers-in-law, Steven (Teresa) Pattschull of Nashua, Danny(Carrie) Pattschull of Charles City and Bill Vereschagin of Mariposa, Calif.; a sponsored son, Julian Navarez of Bogota, Colombia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Doug Fedeler; and three sisters-in-law, Karen Steinlage, Dorothy Pattschull and Dianne Vereschagin.
Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, St. Lucas; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, New Hampton, with a 7 p.m. Scripture service.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Alan is remembered as a straight-shooter with a full-throttle lifestyle, love of God, family, friends, and country. No one has ever met a harder worker. He used his welding skills to engineer, repair and improve equipment. He loved to hunt. Loved his yellow labs, Brandy, Beau, Dot, Queen.
