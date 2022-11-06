 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alan John Pint

Alan John Pint

May 18, 1970-November 2, 2022

WATERLOO-Alan John Pint, 52, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born May 18, 1970 in Waterloo, the son of Gordon and Sandra (Schaa) Pint.

Survived by his parents, Gordon and Mary Pint; daughter, Jordan Bertholf; brothers, Robert Keehn, Adam Pint and Cary Pint, and sister, Anne Cole.

Preceded in death by his mother and step-mother, Kathy Pint.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Raymond, Iowa. Memorials to the family. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, www.DahlFuneralHome.com

