Alan J. Hagen

Alan John Hagen, age 85 of Waverly died September 21, 2020. He was born September 8, 1935 to Leonore Constance Hagen and Grant Marcus Hagen of Waterville, Iowa. He attended Waterville Community School graduating in 1953. He attended Luther College in Decorah, IA. Graduating in 1957 with a B.A. in music education and later earned an M.A. in music education from UNI in Cedar Falls, IA. He taught vocal music grades K-12 in Dysart, IA. At which time time he also enlisted in the National Guard. On July 1, 1961 he was united in marriage to Patricia Darlene Eash who was teaching vocal music grades 5-12 in Vinton, IA. Three children were born to this family; Nancy Ann, twins Carol Marie and John Douglas. In 1962 Alan joined the Waverly-Shell Rock school system as the choral director. A life member of the American Choral Directors Association he has served on the Iowa Choral Directors Association board of directors and chaired the 1982 ICDA Convention. He has served as panelist and presenter for various state and divisional conventions and conferences as well as having choirs selected to perform for state and divisional Iowa Music Educators and ACDA Conventions. On two different occasions he presented a complete Madrigal Dinner for the Iowa Choral Directors State Convention. He served twice as guest faculty for the All State Music Camp at the University of Iowa as director for Madrigal and Vocal Jazz ensembles. In 1993 he was invited to direct the ICDA 9th grade Opus Honor Choir in Des Moines with his wife Patricia as accompanist. During his tenure at W-SR his choirs received numerous honors at the state, national and International levels – the most significant being the first choir from the North American Continent to win the coveted PRIZE OF VIENNA as the best ensemble in the 14th International Youth and Music Festival in Vienna, Austria. In addition to performances for state and divisional music conventions the W-SR choirs have sung in the Kennedy Center for the performing arts and the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and St. Bartholomew’s Church in New York City. European concert tours included performances in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Scotland, England and Wales.