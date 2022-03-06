October 24, 1937-February 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Alan Gerald Connor, 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 21 at home.

He was born October 24, 1937 in Chickasaw County, son of Robert and Lela Kist Connor. He married Kay Ann Mahoney Jan. 12, 1963 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Nashua. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2021.

Alan honorably served in the United States Army. He received a football scholarship from Iowa State University, studying general studies. He worked at Northwestern Bell as a technician for 35 years, and retired from AT&T.

Being an athlete in his younger years, Al loved watching high school and college athletics. He especially loved Iowa and Iowa State football. Al was always a hard worker and a good provider for his family. We enjoyed many years of family camping trips; Al thought it was important for his kids to see and explore new and different parts of the country. Al was a man of few words but he was a friendly, good-hearted guy who enjoyed his family and friends. He will be missed greatly. Thank you to Kayla and Cedar Valley Hospice for taking good care of Al. He enjoyed all of you and appreciated the care and time you spent with him.

Survived by: his daughter, Kathy (Chris) Davis of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Rex (Sienna) Connor, Jack Davis, Regan Davis, Tommy Connor, Patrick Connor and Hannah Connor; two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Katarina; one sister, Joyce (Alfred) Peissler of Dallas, Texas.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; three sons, Douglas Connor, Tim Connor and Patrick Connor in infancy; four siblings, Robert “Bud” Connor, Linda Connor, Thomas Connor and James Connor; and one brother-in-law, Jack Eckenrod.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 Friday, March 11 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with visitation one hour before services. Inurnment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Nashua at a later date.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

