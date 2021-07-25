CEDAR FALLS-Alan E. Hasenwinkel, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born December 12, 1945 in Cherokee, IA, the son of Arnold and Herta (Krekow) Hasenwinkel. Alan married Nancy Smith on July 3, 1971 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Des Moines, IA. He graduated from Aurelia High School in 1964 and from UNI in 1969. Alan was a salesman for various companies for several years. He later attended the Gemological Institute of America in Los Angeles, CA and worked as a jeweler for 15 years in Sioux Falls, SD, Charles City, IA and Mason City, IA. Alan then worked for several automotive parts stores, retiring in 2019 from O’Reilly Auto Parts in Waterloo. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and was a UNI Panther fan.