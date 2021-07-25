December 12, 1945-July 2, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Alan E. Hasenwinkel, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born December 12, 1945 in Cherokee, IA, the son of Arnold and Herta (Krekow) Hasenwinkel. Alan married Nancy Smith on July 3, 1971 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Des Moines, IA. He graduated from Aurelia High School in 1964 and from UNI in 1969. Alan was a salesman for various companies for several years. He later attended the Gemological Institute of America in Los Angeles, CA and worked as a jeweler for 15 years in Sioux Falls, SD, Charles City, IA and Mason City, IA. Alan then worked for several automotive parts stores, retiring in 2019 from O’Reilly Auto Parts in Waterloo. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and was a UNI Panther fan.
Alan is survived by his wife, Nancy Hasenwinkel, of Cedar Falls; his children, Matthew (Jodi Hupp) Hasenwinkel of Des Moines and Megan (Michael Schumacher) Hasenwinkel of Eagan, MN; five grandchildren, Norah, Kaine, Ethan, Keira & Sofia; a sister, Eva Otten of Mason City, and two brothers, William Hasenwinkel of Klemme, IA and Dennis Hasenwinkel of Spirit Lake, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doreen Hasenwinkel.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
