(1949-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Alan D. Eacret, 70, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home, following a lengthy illness.

He was born November 21, 1949 in Iowa Falls, Iowa, son of Duane C. and Betty R. (Siems) Eacret. He married Caroline Ledeboer on August 18, 2001 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Al earned his B.A. in Social Work from the University of Northern Iowa, where he also did grad work in Communications. He was a vocational counselor at Iowa Workforce Center, retiring in November 2009. He was also a recording engineer at Jealous Dog Studio, a songwriter, and musician.

Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Willa Eacret (Sheila) of Cedar Falls; and stepson, Carson Quigley of Binghamton, NY.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Adrianne Eacret.

A family directed memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12th at the Birdsall Park Shelter in Cedar Falls. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or the Cedar Valley Pitbull Rescue (mail to: Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main Street, Cedar Falls) to sponsor the adoption of three dogs.

The family invites you to leave a story or memory about Al at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Eacret as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.