WATERLOO — Aileen M. Hawse, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.

She was born Nov. 2, 1929, in Melcher, daughter of John and Florence (Kelly) Heath. She married Marvin E. Lawrence on June 2, 1951, in Carlisle; he preceded her in death in 1972. She married Dr. John E. Hawse on Sept. 17, 1994, in Waterloo; he died April 17, 2010.

She graduated from East High in Des Moines in 1947. She continued her education to receive a teaching degree in 1950 from the Iowa State Teachers College. Aileen taught elementary students in Ackley, Iowa Falls, North Cedar, Edison, and Orange Township schools. She then taught ABE/GED classes in the Success Center (now Metro Center) at Hawkeye Community College for more than 19 years until her retirement in August of 1994.

Survived by: a daughter, Lori (Bruce) Dieckman of Denver, Colo.; a son, Scott (Erica) Lawrence of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two grandsons, Sean Jones of Orlando, Fla., and Nick Lawrence of Colorado Springs; two stepdaughters, Kathleen (Allen) Bodenlos of Grays Lake, Ill., and Sharon (the Rev. Dr. David) Esche of Geneseo, Ill.; 11 stepgrandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Carothers of Council Bluffs; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two husbands; a brother, John C. Heath; a sister, Dolores Mertz; a granddaughter, Grace Lawrence; a stepdaughter, Judith Carpenter; and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Katelyn Jones.

Memorial services: are pending with burial in Brooks Cemetery in Brooks. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Friendship Village Auxiliary or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

