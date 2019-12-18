{{featured_button_text}}
Agnes McGee

(1929-2019)

CRESCO — Agnes Lillian McGee, 89, of Cresco, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at Accura Healthcare of Cresco.

She was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Howard County, daughter of John and Lillian (Pecinovsky) Stepan. On Sept. 21, 1948, she married Glenn Hyke at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville. He preceded her in death July 4, 1965. Agnes later married Gerald McGee on Aug. 26, 1966, in Gilbertville; he died Aug. 30, 1991.

Agnes attended the country school at Jackson Junction No. 1 until the eighth grade. She was a housewife and mother to 11 children.

She was an active member of the Rosary Society and also had a seat on the Catholic school board in the early 1980s.

Survived by: her children, Marcella (Barry) Linde of Ankeny, Francis (Audrey) Hyke of Cresco, Lester (Debra) Hyke of Urbana, Margaret Wright of Aurora, Colo., Dennis (Suzanne) Hyke of Preston, Minn., Kenneth (Susan) Hyke of Nevada, Iowa, Gordon (Carrie) Hyke of Urbandale, Karen Hyke and Richard (Teresa) McGee, both of Cresco, Steve (Vivian) McGee of Des Moines and Maureen (Randy) Reinhart of Cresco; brothers T.J. Stepan of Nashua, Edward Stepan of West Union, and W.W. Stepan of St. Louis; a sister Lillian Karnik of Spillville; 19 grandchildren, 10 stepgrandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband Glenn; her second husband Gerald; grandchildren Tina Hyke, Angela Hyke, Megan Hyke and Randy Wright; and great-granddaughter Ashley Lucas.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Cresco, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:30-7 p.m. today, Dec. 18, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Cresco, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.

Agnes enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo, being a part of the card club, as well as baby-sitting. She truly loved polka music, going out polka dancing, and was a regular listener to the Saturday Morning Polka Show.

