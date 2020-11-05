September 21, 1926-October 28, 2020
MONTICELLO—Agnes M. Houser, 94, of Monticello, and formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her daughter at her side.
Private family services will be scheduled in the future with burial at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.
Agnes was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the daughter of Ejnar and Marie (Christensen) Jensen. She graduated from Maynard High School.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Joe Wood) Himes of Monticello, a granddaughter, Amy Muller of Council Bluffs, and 2 great granddaughters: Madison and Alexa, a sister, Vera (Dick) Clevenger of Letts, IA, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Harold Mannion and James Houser, her son-in-law, Larry Himes, her sister, Eva (Bill) Hoffman, and a brother, Leo Jensen.
Cards and memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, PO Box 791, Monticello, Iowa 52310.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.