Agnes Freese

Agnes Lorraine Freese

(1931-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Agnes Lorraine Freese, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 21, at the Western Home Communities – Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center.

She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Chris and Hilda (Mikkelsen) Christensen. She married LeRoy E. Freese on Nov. 12, 1956, at the Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1987.

Agnes was employed as a secretary with Viking Pump for 14 years, followed by 14 years of driving cars for Avis Car Rental.

Survived by: several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Fredsville Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

