(1931-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Agnes Lorraine Freese, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 21, at the Western Home Communities – Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center.
She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Chris and Hilda (Mikkelsen) Christensen. She married LeRoy E. Freese on Nov. 12, 1956, at the Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1987.
Agnes was employed as a secretary with Viking Pump for 14 years, followed by 14 years of driving cars for Avis Car Rental.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Fredsville Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Freese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.