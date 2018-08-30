PLAINFIELD — Agnes Luise Kramer, 87, of Plainfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.
She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Rockford, daughter of Charles and Luise (Gillmann) Linderkamp. On Aug. 27, 1950, she married Treno Kramer at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford.
She graduated from the Rockford High School in 1949. Agnes then attended Allen Nursing School. Agnes worked on the farm milking cows and then for Plainfield Community Schools as head cook for many years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church Western Douglas where she was active in Mary Martha Circle. She also belonged to Women’s Club and the Legion Auxiliary.
Survived by: her husband; six sons, Darrel (Dixie) Kramer of Plainfield, Bruce (Suzie) Kramer of Waverly, Perry (Diane) Kramer and Mike (Teresa) Kramer, both of Plainfield, Tim (Judi) Kramer of Nashua, and Todd (Christina) Kramer of Waverly; 16 grandchildren, Danielle, Jamie, Kristopher, Jason, Mark, Brian, Nathan, Nick, Alex, Philip, Andrea, Brynn, Stephanie, Kyle, Evan and Morgan; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gene (Marilyn) Linderkamp of Tuscan, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: a son, Douglas Kramer; a great-grandson, Jenner Hilton; her parents; and two sisters, Laura Marie and Shirley.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, St. John Lutheran Church Western Douglas, rural Plainfield, with burial in Lynwood Cemetery, Clarksville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Agnes enjoyed baking, gardening, flowers, quilting, mowing yard, playing cards and attending her grandchildren’s events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.