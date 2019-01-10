Agnes A. Benning

Try 1 month for 99¢
PLAINFIELD -- Agnes Ann Benning, 84, of Plainfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Unity Point Hospital-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 19, 1934, daughter of Arthur and Esther (Hennings) Pries in Bremer. On March 9, 1952, she married Marvin Paul Benning at Trinity Lutheran Church. He died Aug. 8, 2007.

She received her GED in 1974. Agnes worked at the Waverly Bakery from 1948 until 1952. She later was employed through Bremer County Home Care from 1990 until 2010. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Pleasant Valley, where she was a Sunday School teacher and superintendent for many years. 

Survived by: two sons, Kevin (Julie) Benning of Plainfield and Alan (Linda) Benning of Waverly; a daughter, Kristi (Scott) Unash of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Megan (Matt) Hoodjer, Kyle (Cassie) Benning, Bethany (Dustin) Rewerts, Kaylee (Clayton) Vette, Marc (Joy) Benning, Ryan (Jenna) Unash and Aaron Unash; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Doris Pries.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four sons, Gary, Darrel, Brad and Jeff, all from muscular dystrophy; and three brothers, Art, Ron and Harold Pries.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at First United Church of Christ, Pleasant Valley, with burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, both in rural Clarksville. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and one hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation or to First United Church of Christ, Pleasant Valley.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Agnes enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards, baking and cooking. She was a big fan of the Chicago CUBS and any other teams her family followed. However, spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest enjoyment.

