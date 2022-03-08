June 10, 1925-March 6, 2022

WATERLOO-Agga Tynan, 96, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village. She was born June 10, 1925, in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Joseph and Julie Lee Roberts. She was a graduate of Mercer University in Georgia.

She married William Sheldon in 1948, they were later divorced. She married John Tynan on May 9, 1975, in San Antonio, Texas; he preceded her in death on November 26, 2014.

Agga was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.

Survived by: a daughter, Susan (Carol Gunnett) Sheldon of Guttenberg; three grandsons, Lt. Col. Ryan (Lacey) Worrell of Alaska, Luke (Callie) Worrell of Dubuque; Paul Worrell of St. Louis, MO; three great-grandchildren, Lyla, Nathan, and Evan.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, William Sheldon, Jr. and a sister, Sadie Riddle.

There will be no services or visitation, her wishes were to be cremated.

Memorials: may be directed to Friendship Village Foundation Fund , Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa 3117 Greenhill Circle Cedar Falls, IA 50613.